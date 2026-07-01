Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Slows Further, Mints This Amount

After a strong opening weekend, Welcome To The Jungle witnessed another weekday slowdown on its first Wednesday, though it remains on track to cross the Rs 100-crore-gross mark in India.

The film has collected Rs 96 lakh net on Day 6 from 4,562 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 82.46 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 98.3 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall Hindi (2D) morning occupancy of 9.69% on Wednesday, indicating another quiet start to the day.

NCR had the highest number of screenings with 909 shows, recording 9% occupancy. Mumbai followed with 654 shows and 8% occupancy, while Ahmedabad had 484 shows with 6% occupancy.

Among the strongest-performing markets, Chennai topped the occupancy chart with 23% across 41 shows, followed by Jaipur with 18% from 144 shows, Bengaluru with 11% across 273 shows, and Lucknow with 10% from 196 shows.

Pune and Hyderabad each registered 9% occupancy from 271 and 217 shows, respectively. Bhopal recorded 7% from 51 shows, while Kolkata and Chandigarh reported 6% across 208 and 72 shows, respectively. Surat remained the weakest-performing market with 4% occupancy from 284 shows. Chennai, despite having the fewest shows among the major centres (41), recorded the highest occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film began its run with Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday across 2,494 shows.

It collected Rs 15.25 crore on Friday from 10,892 shows, followed by Rs 20 crore on Saturday from 10,396 shows and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday from 10,867 shows.

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Collections dropped to Rs 8.50 crore on Monday from 10,922 shows before improving slightly to Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday from 10,616 shows.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

The comedy follows a group of quirky characters whose search for hidden treasure turns into a chaotic jungle adventure filled with misunderstandings, criminals and plenty of comic situations.

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