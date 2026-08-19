Kolkata Hotel Tragedy: Nine Killed, Six Injured In Massive Fire Near New Market

At least nine people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel on Kolkata's Free School Street late Tuesday night, according to news agency IANS. The blaze reportedly spread to several nearby hotels.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am. Police and Disaster Management Department personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

"The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared," a police officer told PTI. "Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, and the cooling process is underway," he added.

Visuals from the area showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the hotel premises as fire personnel worked to bring the situation under control. Emergency teams were seen assisting stranded occupants and clearing the affected buildings.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire. Rescue and search operations were ongoing. West Bengal Fire Department headquarters is located close to the hotel building.

Further details on the identities of the victims, the condition of the injured, and the extent of damage to the properties are awaited.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at the old Air Traffic Control (ATC) building of N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata. There was no report of any injury or any flight disruptions due to the fire.

Airport employees noticed the fire on the third floor of the building. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which brought the blaze under control, officials said. The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other parts of the building, Airport director Vikram Singh said.

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