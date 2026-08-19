Big Relief For Mumbai Homeowners: BMC Clears OC Amnesty Scheme For Thousands Of Buildings

The BMC Standing Committee has approved an Occupation Certificate (OC) Amnesty Scheme for eligible buildings in Mumbai that have been occupied for years without the mandatory certificate. The proposal was cleared unanimously, The Times of India reported.

The scheme could offer relief to thousands of residents who have been living in buildings without an OC because of minor construction deviations, documentation issues or other procedural hurdles.

Who Could Benefit From The Scheme?

The policy was first announced in the Maharashtra Assembly in December 2025. Then Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said nearly 20,000 Mumbai buildings lacked OCs and that the scheme could benefit more than 2.5 lakh families and over 10 lakh residents, according to The Indian Express.

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After the BMC Standing Committee approved the proposal in July 2026, committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said around 19,000 buildings and nearly one lakh families could benefit.

The scheme covers eligible residential buildings, hospitals and schools that were occupied before November 17, 2016.

However, the policy does not amount to blanket approval for unauthorised construction. Buildings must meet specific conditions to qualify.

What Is An Occupation Certificate?

An Occupation Certificate is issued by the civic authority after a completed building is found to comply with the approved plans and applicable requirements, allowing it to be legally occupied.

For residents, not having an OC can create problems even if they have been living in the building for years. These can include higher utility charges, difficulties with redevelopment and other legal and financial hurdles.

Which Buildings Qualify?

Under the proposed framework, buildings must have approved plans, a valid Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and a Commencement Certificate (CC) to be considered.

The scheme is aimed at buildings where the main construction has been approved but long-pending compliance or procedural issues have prevented them from obtaining an OC.

What Relief Could Residents Get?

The broader policy announced by the Maharashtra government includes financial concessions for certain regularisation requirements.

According to The Indian Express, the government had proposed a 50% concession on the prevailing ready reckoner rate when calculating premiums for areas requiring regularisation, such as additional FSI or fungible area.

Residents of buildings without OCs have also faced higher property, water and sewage charges. Obtaining an OC could help address some of these additional costs.

What Happens Next?

The Standing Committee's approval does not mean that every building without an OC will automatically receive one. Eligible buildings will still have to meet the scheme's conditions and go through the required process.

The BMC is expected to work on the implementation framework and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) following directions from the Maharashtra Urban Development Department, Hindustan Times reported.

For residents who have spent years living in buildings without OCs, the scheme could provide a route to finally resolve a problem that has affected their homes, finances and redevelopment plans.

ALSO READ: Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Approved, Over 20,000 Buildings Likely To Benefit

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