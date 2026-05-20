Dr Reddy's Launches Oral Semaglutide Biosimilar Obeda In India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of its oral semaglutide biosimilar, indicated for Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in India under the Obeda brand.

This launch follows Dr Reddy's recent generic semaglutide injection launches in India and Canada, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's prescription-based drug Obeda (semaglutide tablets) is available in 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg strengths and recommended for once-daily oral use.

It is priced at Rs 99, Rs 135, and Rs 225 per tablet for the 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg doses, respectively, it added.

Oral semaglutide, a glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

"We recognise that every patient's journey with diabetes is different, and treatment choices must reflect that diversity. With this launch, we are broadening our GLP1 portfolio to offer patients more choice and flexibility," Dr Reddy's CEO, Global Generics, MV Ramana said.

He further said, "As the product is developed and formulated in-house, we are committed to reliable supply and consistent quality for patients in India."

As the company continues to build a comprehensive GLP'1 portfolio, Ramana said, "We are focused on delivering innovation, high-quality, and affordability, translating into meaningful treatment options and better long-term outcomes for people living with chronic metabolic diseases in India and beyond."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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