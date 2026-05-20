India's Peak Power Demand Hits Third Record High Of 265.44 GW On Wednesday

India's peak power demand hit a record high of 265.44 GW on Wednesday, eclipsing its previous record set on Tuesday amid a heat wave that pushed up usage of cooling devices such as air-conditioners and desert coolers.

Power demand in the country has surged to record highs since Monday, amid rising temperatures. The peak power demand reached 257.37 GW on Monday, followed by another high of 260.45 GW on Tuesday, according to the power ministry data.

On Wednesday, at 1545 hours, peak power demand (solar hours) of 265.44 GW was successfully met. This represents a new high in peak demand met, surpassing yesterday's (Tuesday) peak demand (solar hours) of 260.45 GW, which was also successfully met," the Ministry of Power said in a post on social media platform X.

The minister also stated on X that this is the 3rd consecutive day that peak power demand has reached a new high.

Earlier on Monday at 15:42 hours, the peak power demand had hit a record high of 257.37 GW. Monday's peak demand eclipsed the previous all-time high of 256.11 GW recorded on April 25 at 1538 hrs.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand hit a new record high of 260.45 GW at 1540 hrs.

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The power ministry has projected that the peak power demand would reach 270 GW this summer.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the continuation of the heatwave this week in large parts of northwest and central India, as the mercury hovered around 45 degrees Celsius in many places.

Large parts of the country witnessed an intensifying heat wave. Soaring temperatures have made life difficult for people in many parts of the country.

The IMD has forecast harsh summers this year.

The country's peak power demand has risen with temperatures from April onwards, intensifying further in May.

Experts said demand and consumption of electricity may rise further due to higher temperatures and more frequent use of air conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic and commercial consumers.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

In May 2024, the peak power demand reached 250 GW, a record at that time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Peak Power Demand Hits All-Time High Of Over 257 GW On May 18

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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