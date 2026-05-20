Donald Trump Posters Appear On Delhi Auto-Rickshaws As US Launches 'Happy Birthday America' Campaign

Commuters navigating the busy streets of New Delhi are encountering an unexpected sight in traffic this week, auto-rickshaws carrying large posters of Donald Trump alongside messages celebrating America's upcoming 250th Independence anniversary.

The campaign, launched by the United States Embassy in India, has placed images of Trump and the Statue of Liberty on nearly 100 auto-rickshaws moving across different parts of the capital. Printed beneath the visuals is the slogan, “Happy Birthday America!", according to reports.

In a city where the backs of three-wheelers usually carry ads for local businesses, medical clinics and tuition classes, the American-themed posters have quickly caught people's attention.

The initiative was officially introduced last month by Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, as part of Washington's global outreach campaign marking 250 years of American independence. Similar promotional activities, public programmes and cultural events are expected to take place in several countries over the coming months.

While announcing the campaign online, the US Embassy described the initiative as, “Freedom is on the move ... literally!”

The post also encouraged Delhi residents to watch out for the decorated auto-rickshaws. “Catch them if you can - they'll be popping up all over Delhi soon,” it added.

The campaign comes at a time when the US is trying to improve relations with India after disagreements over Trump's tariff policies that affected Indian exports. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to visit New Delhi later this week.

ALSO READ: 'Whose Side Would You Take?': Jeethu Joseph Reveals Real-Life Story Behind Drishyam; Admits 'Mistake'

However, many auto-rickshaw drivers carrying the posters do not know much about the campaign itself.

Driver Ganesh Kumar said he first refused when organisers asked to place the poster on his vehicle.

“I told them I didn't want it,” Kumar said.

He later agreed after organisers offered him a small incentive. “They said, ‘Please let us put (the poster). We'll give you a packet of tea,” he explained.

Another driver, Pradeep Kumar, said he accepted because the poster helped cover a torn part of his auto-rickshaw roof.

When asked if he understood the message behind the campaign, Kumar replied, “I know he is Trump. Don't know much other than that.”

ALSO READ: Jack Ryan: Ghost War Reviews: John Krasinski Film Gets Mixed Reactions As Critics Slam Story

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.