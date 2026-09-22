Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 32: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Slows Down

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has slowed down in its fifth week, recording a sharp drop in collections on Day 32. Despite the weekday dip, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama continues to maintain a strong overall run at the box office.

Day 32 Box Office Collection

On Day 32, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 1.4 crore net in India, registering a 47.2% drop from the previous days collections. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 159.18 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 185.84 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The film added another Rs 15 lakh from overseas markets on Day 32, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 137.35 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 323.19 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 1.33 crore in India. The Telugu version collected Rs 4 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 3 lakh.

Box Office Journey

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.3 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2 and Rs 33.3 crore in Week 3. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 16.75 crore.

The fifth week opened with Rs 1.03 crore on Day 29, followed by Rs 1.90 crore on Day 30, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 31 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 32. Its Week 5 collection has now reached Rs 6.98 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, whose return from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin.

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa in key roles.

The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, while its Tamil and Telugu versions arrived on September 4. It has a runtime of 2 hours 37 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 52.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 49.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 33.30 crore

Week 4: Rs 16.75 crore

Week 5: Rs 6.98 crore so far

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