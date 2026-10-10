Baththa Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Picks Up After Weekday Dip

Baththa recorded a rise in box office collections on Friday, marking an improvement as the Tamil drama entered its second weekend in theatres. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer will look to build on this growth over the weekend.

Here's where Baththa stands at the box office after nine days in theatres.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

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On Day 9, Baththa collected Rs 1.60 crore net in India, registering a 15.9% increase from its previous day's collection. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 17.06 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 19.75 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded 1,35,160 footfalls on Friday, taking its total audience turnout to 14,27,857 after nine days in theatres.

Box Office Performance

Baththa opened its theatrical run with Rs 1.50 crore on October 1 before witnessing a jump to Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2. The Tamil action drama continued its upward trend over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 3 and reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 3.10 crore on Day 4.

Collections dropped to Rs 1.30 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 1.40 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7. The film earned Rs 1.38 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 15.46 crore.

On Day 9, Baththa collected Rs 1.60 crore as it enters its second weekend.

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All About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

Baththa is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor.

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