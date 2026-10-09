Baththa Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Records Slight Growth

Baththa saw a small rise in box office collections on Day 8 after a slight drop the previous day. The Tamil action drama will look to build on its weekend collections as it continues its theatrical run.

Here's a look at the latest box office performance of Baththa.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

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On Day 8, Baththa collected Rs 1.34 crore net in India, registering a 0.8% growth from its previous day's collection. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 15.42 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 17.85 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film recorded 1,15,085 footfalls on Thursday, taking its total audience turnout to 12,89,044 after eight days in theatres.

Box Office Performance

Baththa opened its theatrical run with Rs 1.50 crore on October 1 before witnessing a significant jump to Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2. The Tamil film continued its upward trend over the weekend, collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 3 and reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 3.10 crore on Day 4. The strong weekend performance helped the film build momentum during its initial days in theatres.

Collections declined on Day 5, with the film earning Rs 1.30 crore. It saw a slight recovery on Day 6, bringing in Rs 1.40 crore, before slipping to Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, Baththa recorded a marginal increase, collecting Rs 1.34 crore net across 1,430 shows.

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All About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

Baththa is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor.

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