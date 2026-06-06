Bata Has A Gen Z Challenge. And It Knows It

Bata India is working on a new sneaker strategy as it seeks to strengthen its appeal among younger consumers, highlighting a shift that is playing out across India's footwear industry.

The company's management signalled during its latest earnings call that younger shoppers remain a key focus area, with sneakers emerging as a central part of its response. The comments come as footwear companies increasingly position themselves around sneaker culture, casual wear and lifestyle-led products.

The shift matters because footwear is no longer just a functional purchase. For many younger consumers, shoes have become an expression of identity, fashion and personal style. That change is forcing some of India's largest footwear brands to rethink how they attract the next generation of shoppers.

For generations of Indian consumers, Bata has been associated with school shoes, formal footwear and family purchases. The task now is to ensure it remains relevant to younger consumers whose buying decisions are increasingly shaped by sneaker culture.

"We'll come out with" a dedicated response for younger consumers, Bata India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Shah said when asked about the company's relevance among younger buyers. He added that "there is a big overlap between the younger consumers and the sneaker world."

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Youth Focus

The discussion surfaced after analysts questioned whether younger consumers increasingly view Bata as a legacy brand while gravitating towards newer and more trend-focused labels.

Rather than dismissing the concern, management pointed to work underway on product development, marketing and sneakers. Shah said Bata is building a sneaker proposition that will be revealed at a later stage.

The comments suggest that winning younger consumers has become a strategic priority for the company as competition intensifies across the footwear market.

Bata is not alone.

Campus Activewear, one of the country's largest sneaker-focused brands, said demand for its sneaker range remained strong during FY26 and contributed to higher average selling prices. The company said sneakers accounted for a growing share of volumes as consumer preferences continued to evolve.

Campus also unveiled a new brand identity during the year, describing it as being rooted in "the spirit of Indian youth" and focused on individuality, self-expression and lifestyle.

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Industry Shift

The sneaker push is visible across the sector.

Relaxo Footwears said it is expanding its premium footwear portfolio through sneakers and athleisure products while introducing offerings at higher price points. The company said it is working to strengthen its premium playbook without losing relevance in the mass market.

RedTape, meanwhile, highlighted growth in casual and athleisure categories and said active lifestyle communities are becoming an important part of its brand-building efforts.

The common thread running through these strategies is a move towards footwear that sits at the intersection of fashion, comfort and lifestyle.

For Bata, the challenge may be different from that faced by newer brands.

Shah said Bata continues to invest in marketing, product development and consumer engagement, adding that more product-led initiatives will become visible over the next 12 months.

The footwear industry may not be abandoning its traditional categories, but the direction of travel is becoming clearer. As sneakers take a larger role in shaping consumer preferences, brands across the market are competing for the same young shopper.

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