Rise Of Sneakers: Decoding Gen Z Trend Of Casualising Footwear At Workplace

In the Gen Z age of finding work-life balance, drawing boundaries and slowing down, India's workplace fashion has found its footing inside more relaxed soles.

According to Deloitte India's Fashion Report 2026, footwear in the country is going through a 'sneaker-isation' with casual shoes and sneakers capturing as much as 63% of the market share. The shift in preferences indicate the rise of occasion agnostic footwear culture, of which high-quality, design-focused sneakers are the rulers.

Both Gen Z and millennials are stepping away from formal footwear, with the category appealing to only 11% of the market, and slipping into more comfortable categories like sports and athleisure and casual shoes. Sneakers within the price points of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 have found themselves gaining popularity within a consumer culture that gives more heed to known brands to ensure greater durability and enhanced comfort.

"This segment is attracting both established companies and innovative digital-first challengers," the report underlines.

It added that companies that build brands around strong design and compelling narratives are best positioned to deliver high-quality products with meaningful relevance. For Indians inclined towards the western street culture, mass-premium sneakers in the Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 range are emerging as the stars.

Sneakers are also becoming more Indianised and adopting more Indian detailing, while Indian juttis and kolhapuris are refined into sleeker styles.

In a society which is aspiring to find meaning behind even blots on a wall, consumers indulge in 'experimental loyalty', wherein their adoption of new brands depends on trust, transparency and the "story" behind the product.

