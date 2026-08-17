Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's Film Posts Strong Weekend, Check Earnings

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has wrapped up a strong opening weekend at the box office. The film has crossed major milestones in both India and worldwide, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark globally in just three days, giving the sequel a strong start and a clear edge over the original.

Here's a look at its Day 3 performance.

Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26.00 crore net on Day 3. With this, the film has now collected Rs 81.75 crore in India net and Rs 98.10 crore in India gross so far, according to Sacnilk.

It collected Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 110.10 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

After opening with Rs 22 crore on Friday, Awarapan 2 jumped 53.4% to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, before dropping 22.96% to Rs 26 crore on Sunday.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

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The story follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the crime world, where his path forward demands redemption, love and sacrifice. As relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, every choice tests his resolve and shapes his destiny.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, the action drama is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 45 crore. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

With Awarapan 2 crossing milestones in its opening weekend, the Emraan Hashmi starrer will now aim to carry its strong momentum into the weekdays.

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