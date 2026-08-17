Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Film Enters Rs 100-Crore Club Worldwide

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer Vishwanath and Sons has completed its opening weekend with a worldwide collection of Rs 110.22 crore. The film saw a slight drop in India net collections on Sunday but remained above the Rs 20 crore mark for the second day in a row.

Here's how the film performed over the weekend.

Day 3 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 20.55 crore net in India on Day 3, down 7.6% from Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 58.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 67.22 crore.

The film has also collected Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 43 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 110.22 crore.

The Tamil version earned Rs 11.80 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 8.75 crore on Day 3.

Day-Wise Performance

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Friday and jumped 44.95% to Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it collected Rs 20.55 crore, recording a 7.64% drop but staying above the Rs 20 crore mark.

All About Vishwanath And Sons

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance. The story focuses on his relationships and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.

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Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Released on August 14, 2026, the film marks Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. The film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 185 crore.

With the opening weekend ending on a strong note, Vishwanath and Sons will now aim to keep the momentum going in the weekdays.

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