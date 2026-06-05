'AI Has Arrived In India': Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reacts To AirTrunk's $30 Billion Investment Plan

Briefly after AirTrunk founder Robin Khuda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Blackstone-backed data centre operator unveiled plans to invest $30 billion in India by 2030, marking one of the largest commitments yet to the country's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector.

“This beats every FDI raised or invested ever by any company in India. AI has arrived in India,” PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a post on X.

ALSO READ | AirTrunk Bets Big On India, Plans $30 Billion Investment For Data Centers

AirTrunk plans to build 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity across India by the end of the decade, betting that surging demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services will make the country one of the world's fastest-growing data infrastructure markets.

The announcement comes less than a year after a consortium led by Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired the Australian company in a deal valuing it at more than A$24 billion ($16 billion), one of the largest transactions globally in digital infrastructure.

India has rapidly emerged as a focal point for global data centre investors as New Delhi pushes to attract AI-related investments while technology companies seek capacity outside traditional hubs. During his meeting with Modi on Friday, AirTrunk founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda discussed the company's expansion plans and India's ambitions to become a leading destination for AI infrastructure.

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“India presents a generational opportunity. As the country rapidly advances toward becoming as AI powerhouse, AirTrunk is investing for the long term to help build the digital foundations necessary to support this transformation,” Khuda said.

The investment follows AirTrunk's entry into India through the acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra earlier this year. The purchase provided the company with a development pipeline of about 600 megawatts across key markets including Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, giving it a foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing data centre markets.

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