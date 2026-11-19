A senior Hong Kong surgeon has admitted mistakenly removing both ovaries of a 45-year-old woman during an operation in which only her uterus and fallopian tubes were supposed to be removed. The patient had explicitly chosen to retain her ovaries, according to the hospital.

Professor Cheung Tak-hong, a consultant at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre, acknowledged that he was responsible for the surgical error. Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Wednesday, Cheung said he lost sight of the original surgical plan while concentrating on a difficult part of the procedure.

"The operation was a bit difficult, and I was too focused on one thing, and my mind missed the original plan," he told the newspaper. "I don't want to explain further … because a mistake is a mistake. I should admit my mistakes and bear the responsibility."

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The error was discovered by a nurse during a routine check of the surgical specimens. She noticed that both ovaries had been removed and immediately alerted the surgeon, as their removal was not part of the agreed treatment plan.

According to CUHK Medical Centre CEO Chung Kin-lai, the woman had been suspected of having an endometrial lesion. She was offered the option of retaining or removing her ovaries as part of the treatment.

However, the patient had clearly opted to keep both ovaries, with her preference documented in the pre-operative consent form and treatment plan.

Despite this, the surgeon removed them during the operation. Chung said Cheung informed the patient's family about the mistake on the same night. He also accepted responsibility when the hospital chief executive contacted him at around 10 pm.

The hospital apologised for the incident on Tuesday, describing it as a cognitive lapse and a temporary loss of focus during surgery.

Cheung is an experienced obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in gynaecological oncology. He previously headed the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Prince of Wales Hospital and is an honorary clinical professor at CUHK's medical school.

Cheung told SCMP that he would accept whatever disciplinary action the hospital decided to take, including restrictions on his clinical duties or additional safeguards if he were allowed to continue practising.

The hospital said possible measures against contract doctors include warnings, restrictions on clinical duties, mandatory supervision, non-renewal or termination of contracts, and a complaint to the medical regulator.

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Chung said the patient had decided to continue her follow-up treatment with the same surgeon. The hospital will provide free follow-up consultations every few months to monitor her condition.

In response to the incident, CUHK Medical Centre has reviewed its surgical protocols and introduced additional safeguards.

Chief Nursing Officer Clara Tam said planned surgical steps would now remain visible on operating room screens throughout laparoscopic procedures. Instructions such as "preserve ovaries" will be displayed continuously to ensure the surgical team follows the agreed treatment plan.

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