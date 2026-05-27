Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian Filmmaker Making Waves In Hollywood

Indian-origin producer and filmmaker Sandip Patel has emerged as one of the notable names generating buzz at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Based in Augusta, Georgia, Patel promoted his ambitious Hollywood project and explored international collaborations, putting the spotlight on his production banner SRHP Films.

Who Is Sandip Patel?

Sandip Patel, originally from India, is the founder of SRHP Films, a production house he established more than a decade ago with a vision to create bold stories for both Indian and international audiences. Over the years, the banner has produced a range of projects, including crime thrillers, dramas, and supernatural stories, many of which were released on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment Confirms World Cup Talks With FIFA; To Launch 4 Sports Channels

Sandip Patel At Cannes 2026

Sandip Patel's presence at Cannes 2026 revolved primarily around his upcoming Hollywood film 'Holy Father,' directed by Shravan Tiwari. The project, which stars veteran actor Eric Roberts alongside Mary Lyrette, drew significant amount of attention for its cross-cultural aspect at the festival.

In addition to 'Holy Father,' Patel is backing another Hollywood project titled 'Sundown Town,' also directed by Shravan Tiwari. The film, produced by Sandip and Rita Patel, had its U.S. launch ceremony on May 23, 2026, and is scheduled to release in 2027. Patel is also developing two feature films and one web series. It includes Two Zero One Four, featuring Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi, as part of SRHP Films' growing international projects.

As a member of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), he received valuable guidance from Vice President Atul Patel on expanding Indian cinema in the overseas market. Award-winning photographer and digital marketing expert Ashvin Borad supported him.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh 'Don 3' Exit: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On FWICE Ban On Dhurandhar Actor

Patel's journey highlights the growing success of Indian talent in Hollywood, even as they stay connected to their Indian roots. With several projects in the works, he aims to combine the Indian storytelling style with Hollywood-level filmmaking. His strong presence at Cannes 2026 is being viewed as a major milestone that helps take SRHP Films to a global level.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.