'Why Didn't You Tell Me About Pearl Harbor?' Trump Makes Japan PM Feel Awkward | Watch

A meeting intended to project diplomatic normalcy between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi quickly grew strained, as an awkward exchange unsettled the room. The shift came after Trump was pressed on why key allies such as Japan were not informed in advance of US military action in Iran. The question came from a Japanese reporter during a post-meeting briefing at the Oval Office.

"One thing, you don't wanna signal too much. When we go in, we went in very hard, and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted to surprise," Trump told the reporter.

He then added, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor? You believe in surprise, I think much more so than us.”

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Trump was referring to Japan's shock attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, where 2,390 people were killed. The US formally declared war on Japan a day later, marking its entry into World War II.

Hostilities came to an end in August 1945 with the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The two nations formally restored ties with a peace treaty in September 1951 and have remained strategic partners ever since.

Trump described the impact of a coordinated US and Israeli strike that took Iran by surprise.

"We had to surprise them and we did and because of that surprise, the first two days we probably knocked out 50% of what we - much more than we anticipated doing. And if I go and tell everybody about it, it's no longer a surprise," Trump said.

Sanae Takaichi declined to respond directly to the remark, maintaining a courteous tone towards Trump. At one stage, she even commended him, describing him as the only leader who “can achieve peace across the world.”

"I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world. And to do so, I am ready to reach out to many of the partners in the international community to achieve our objective together,” she said.

Yet, faint signs of discomfort were evident, as she was occasionally seen checking her watch while Trump fielded questions.

Trump has pressed Japan to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for the world's oil trade increasingly threatened by rising tensions.

"I expect Japan to step up, you know, because we have that kind of relationship," Trump said.

Japan's stance remains far from straightforward. The country has traditionally balanced cordial relations with both Israel and Arab states, often positioning itself as a neutral intermediary. However, its pacifist constitution, introduced in the aftermath of World War II, restricts overseas military engagement, rendering any decision to deploy forces abroad politically delicate.

Also Read: Hormuz Blockade: UK, France, Germany Say Ready To Contribute For Safe Passage Through Strait

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