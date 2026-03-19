US Visa Bulletin For April 2026 Out: EB-2, EB-3 Dates Move Forward

The US Department of State has released the April 2026 Visa Bulletin, highlighting forward movement for Indian green card applicants. It shows significant advances in both employment-based and family-sponsored categories.

The bulletin indicates progress in both final action and filing dates for Indian applicants. This suggests that the immigration system is processing older applications. This provides a limited opening for a large number of people who are waiting in the long green card backlog.

This year, categories have remained frozen with limited movement in the past few months.

Forward Movement In Employment-Based Green Cards

In the first preference (EB-1) category, the report states that the final action date has slightly moved ahead to Apr. 1, 2023. On the other hand, the second preference (EB-2) category has further advanced in the final action chart to Jul. 15, 2014. The third preference (EB-3) category, meanwhile, continues to remain unchanged at Nov. 15, 2013.

A major highlight here is the EB-2 category, wherein the final action date has moved to Jul. 15, 2014, representing nearly a 10-month advance from its previous position.

In the second employment-based preference, professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability are covered. It generally has longer waiting periods, since the category witnesses high demand from Indian applicants.

The third employment-based preference, which includes skilled workers, professionals and others, has seen Dates for Filing moving ahead by five months to Jan. 15, 2015. However, the final action date has not changed in this category.

Key Updates On Dates For Filing

The April US Visa bulletin further mentions key movements in Dates for Filing that determine when applicants get to submit adjustment-of-status paperwork.

For fiscal year 2026, the limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants has been set at 226,000, in accordance with Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Also, there are per-country limits set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits. The dependent area limit is set at 2%, or 7,320.

Family-Sponsored Categories

Compared with earlier months, the family-sponsored categories have shown advances for Indian applicants in the April bulletin. This includes:

F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): May 1, 2017 (moved ahead from Nov. 8, 2016)

F2A (spouses and children as well as unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents): Feb. 1, 2024 (remains unchanged)

F2B (unmarried sons and daughters, who are 21 years of age or older, of residents): May 22, 2017 (advanced from Dec. 1, 2016)

F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens): Dec. 22, 2011 (advanced from Sep. 8, 2011)

F4 (brothers and sisters of adult US citizens): Nov. 1, 2006 (remains unchanged)

When it comes to family-sponsored Dates for filing for India, it stands at:

F1: Mar. 1, 2018

F2A: Current

F2B: Aug. 8, 2017

F3: Nov. 22, 2012

F4: Dec. 15, 2006

Also Read: 'Sorry, You Are Ineligible': Chartered Accountant's US Visa Gets Rejected — Here's What Applicant Was Asked

Employment-based Preferences

In this, the allocation of immigrant visas is structured to ensure a balanced distribution among different types of skilled and unskilled workers, professionals and investors.

The final action dates for employment-based green cards are as follows:

1st - Apr 1, 2023 (this was Mar. 1, 2023 earlier)

2nd - Jul 15, 2014 (was Sep. 15, 2013 earlier)

3rd - Nov. 15, 2013 (remains unchanged)

Other Workers - Nov. 15, 2013 (remains unchanged)

4th - Jul. 15, 2022 (from Jul. 15, 2021)

Certain Religious Workers Jul. 15, 2022 (from Jul. 15, 2021)

5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) - May 1, 2022 (remains unchanged)

5th Set Aside: Rural (20%) - Current

5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%) - Current

5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%) - Current

Also Read: Wait Time Disparities For US Visa In India: Processes In Some Cities Move Faster Than Others

The dates for filing for employment-based green cards are as follows:

1st - Dec. 1, 2023 (remains unchanged)

2nd - Jan. 15, 2015 (from Nov. 14, 2014)

3rd - Jan 15, 2015 (fro, Aug. 15, 2014)

Other Workers - Jan. 15, 2015 (earlier it was Aug. 15, 2014)

4th - Jan. 1, 2023 (remains unchanged)

Certain Religious Workers - Jan. 1, 2023 (remains unchanged)

5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) - May 1, 2024 (remains unchanged)

5th Set Aside: (Rural - 20%) - Current

5th Set Aside: (High Unemployment-10%) - Current

5th Set Aside: (Infrastructure-2%) - Current.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.