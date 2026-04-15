US To Start Refunding $127 Billion In Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling

US President Donald Trump's administration is set to initiate massive refunds of tariffs to American importers from April 20. The move follows a landmark US Supreme Court ruling in February, which struck down the controversial tariffs imposed on the companies as unlawful.

The government said it can start accepting refund claims for $127 billion of the $166 billion it collected in tariffs that were later invalidated by the Supreme Court in February, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

According to recently reviewed data, approximately 56,497 importers have completed the necessary registration for electronic refunds as of April 9. This represents a staggering $127 billion in claims linked to the court's ruling, signalling a massive corporate effort to recoup capital previously tied up in the illegal tariff structure, Reuters reported.

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The CAPE System: Streamlining $166 Billion in Payouts

In a court filing on Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it has completed the initial development phase of its new refund system, known as the Consolidated Automated Payment Engine (CAPE).

The system will consolidate multiple claims into a single electronic payment for importers, inclusive of interest where applicable. This marks a significant departure from the traditional entry-by-entry processing method, which would have likely resulted in massive administrative delays for the thousands of affected American businesses.

The Supreme Court struck down the global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law, ruling that it was intended for use in national emergencies and that the US government had exceeded its statutory limits.

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While large corporations are expected to receive billions, many small importers worry that the administrative cost of claiming refunds will outweigh the reimbursements. Consequently, many SMEs are turning to alternative funding options, using expected refunds as collateral to maintain their business operations.

President Trump denounced the Supreme Court and subsequently imposed a new, temporary global tariff by invoking a different statutory authority. However, this new tariff framework has also faced immediate legal challenges in court.

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