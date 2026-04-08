Iran And US Agree To Temporary Ceasefire As Donald Trump Calls Off Strikes

In a major development, US President Donald Trump has announced he has called off the strikes on Iran, claiming that he has agreed to a proposal put forth by Pakistan, which calls for a two-week halt in hostilities and the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President confirmed the ceasefire on Truth Social, confirming that he has ordered the US troops to take a step back, just hours after threatening the 'death of a civilisation'. Trump further said that the US will the two-week window to try and reach a final agreement with Iran.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran," the President posted on Truth Social.

Iran's Seyed Abbas Araghchi has also confirmed the ceasefire agreement, notably revealing that the US has put forth a 15-point proposal.

Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz, Temporarily

Trump's initial post did not suggest that Iran agreed to the ceasefire, as the US President had clearly stated that the agreement is subject to Iran agreeing to the immediate and complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump added in his Truth Social post.

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi has offered a critical update, confirming that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible for the next two weeks, provided attacks against Iran come to a halt.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

The halt came into place following a diplomatic effort from Pakistan and a last-minute intervention from China, the report added. The ceasefire was approved by Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran has maintained in the past that it would only agree to open the Strait of Hormuz if both the United States and Israel agree to a complete end to hostilities and attacks on the country.

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