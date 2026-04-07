'Not Iran, But US Is In Danger': Ex-US Counter-Terror Chief Joe Kent Questions Trump's War Rhetoric

Former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump over his escalating threats against Iran, warning that such rhetoric could ultimately endanger the United States rather than Tehran.

In a post on X, Kent said Trump's approach risks undermining America's global standing and long-held image as a stabilising force.

“Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger,” he wrote.

“If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos — effectively ending our status as the world's greatest superpower.”

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Kent further warned that such a shift could have far-reaching consequences, adding that it would “upend our economy and shatter the global order.”

His remarks come in response to Trump's latest statements on Truth Social, where the former president issued a stark warning to Iran amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said, while also hinting at the possibility of regime change.

Kent, who stepped down from his position last month amid the ongoing conflict, urged restraint and a shift towards diplomacy.

“The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction,” he said.

Trump's deadline for Tehran is set to expire at 8:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST) Wednesday, as tensions continue to escalate with potential implications for global stability and economic order.

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