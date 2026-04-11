US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims 'Iranians Have No Cards' Ahead Of Peace Talks In Pakistan

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war has sent shock waves through global energy markets. Even if truce is agreed upon in discussions between the United States and Iran, taking place in Pakistan's Islamabad, experts expect the impact of the closure to linger on for longer.
"Let's imagine the talks go well, there will be a long period till they (oil prices) come down," Edward Carr, Deputy Editor, The Economist, said while talking to NDTV Profit.
According to Carr, three factors will be at play when it comes to recovery of the energy markets post a potential re-opening of the key maritime shipping lane.
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