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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims 'Iranians Have No Cards' Ahead Of Peace Talks In Pakistan

Trump has already warned of painful consequences if Tehran rejects Washington's peace deal.

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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims 'Iranians Have No Cards' Ahead Of Peace Talks In Pakistan
3 minutes ago

Saturday will prove to be a crucial juncture in the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel joint front as talks for a potential truce will begin in Pakistan. 

The war, which has spanned for over 40 days, may come to an end if discussions go well. However, Trump has already warned of painful consequences if Tehran rejects Washington's peace deal.

 The President also claimed that Iranians have no cards, late friday night, in the hours leading up to the discussions in Islamabad. 

Apr 11, 2026 10:45 (IST)
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US-Iran Truce Talks Live: 'Don't Need A Backup Plan', Says Trump

"We don't need a backup plan. Their (Iran's) military is defeated, they have very few missiles, very little manufacturing capability. We have hit them hard. Our military has done an amazing job," Trump stated while talking to reporters. 

Apr 11, 2026 10:44 (IST)
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Iran‑Israel War Live: Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank

  • Israeli troops closed a checkpoint in az‑Zawiya near Salfit and searched homes, restricting civilian movement, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
  • A 21‑year‑old Palestinian was injured by rubber bullets in Birzeit, while three Palestinians were arrested in Arroub refugee camp and Masafer Yatta, according to the report.
  • Wafa said Israeli forces used live fire, sound bombs and gas during raids, and that settlers carried out attacks on residents and farmland under military presence.

    • Source: Al Jazeera

Apr 11, 2026 10:23 (IST)
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US-Iran Truce Talks Live: What Does A Good Deal For US Look Like? Here's What Trump Said

On being asked what a good deal will look like, US President Donald Trump said, "No nuclear weapon. That's 99% of it."

He also said, "The Strait of Hormuz will open up automatically... We will have it open fairly soon..."

(Source: ANI)

Apr 11, 2026 10:03 (IST)
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US-Iran Truce Talks Live: Trump Wishes Vance Good Luck Ahead Of Talks

US President Donald Trump says, "I wish him (JD Vance) luck... They (Iran) are militarily defeated, and now we are going to open up the Gulf, with or without them... If it doesn't, we are going to finish it off, one way or the other, it is going well. The Navy and Airforce (of Iran) is gone, along with all the anti-aircraft systems, the leaders and the whole place..." 

(Source: ANI)

Apr 11, 2026 09:41 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Two Out Of Three In US Want War With Iran To End

Two out of three Americans in numerous polls say that they want to see the war ended. That they think it has gone too far.

They are complaining about the cost of fuel and products that are affected by rising energy costs. Inflation is going back up and that’s creating political pressure for the Trump administration.

(Source: Al Jazeera)

Apr 11, 2026 09:34 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Vance Arrives in Uzbekistan As US Negotiating Team Takes Shape

Vice President Vance's flight has reached an airbase in Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been confirmed as part of the United States team for the upcoming talks.

(Source: NDTV)

Apr 11, 2026 09:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Trump Vows Quick Reopening of Strait of Hormuz Amid Mediation Efforts

US President Donald Trump has stated that other countries are beginning to assist with efforts in the Strait of Hormuz. Regarding reports of Iran charging tolls for passage, the President asserted that he will not allow that to happen. He further emphasized that the reopening of the Strait is expected to occur very quickly. 

(Source: Bloomberg)

Apr 11, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Why Energy Markets Will Be Impacted For Longer Even If Strait Of Hormuz Opens

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war has sent shock waves through global energy markets. Even if truce is agreed upon in discussions between the United States and Iran, taking place in Pakistan's Islamabad, experts expect the impact of the closure to linger on for longer. 

"Let's imagine the talks go well, there will be a long period till they (oil prices) come down," Edward Carr, Deputy Editor, The Economist, said while talking to NDTV Profit

According to Carr, three factors will be at play when it comes to recovery of the energy markets post a potential re-opening of the key maritime shipping lane.

Read More Here

Apr 11, 2026 08:56 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Lebanon Says US Appointed To Mediate Israel Ceasefire Talks

According to recent reports, Lebanon has announced that the United States has been appointed to mediate ceasefire talks with Israel. Lebanese officials have agreed to attend a meeting this coming Tuesday to discuss the potential ceasefire.

Apr 11, 2026 08:50 (IST)
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Who All Are Part Of Iran's Delegation?

Iran’s Tasnim news agency is reported that there are 71 people in Tehran’s delegation to Islamabad, including the main negotiating delegation, expert advisers, media representatives, as well as diplomatic and security teams.

The negotiating team is being led by Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf.

According to Tasnim, other negotiators include:

  • Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
  • Central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.
  • Secretary of the Supreme National Defence Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.
  • Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kezem Gharibabadi.
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Apr 11, 2026 08:23 (IST)
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Has 'No Cards' Ahead Of Truce Talks

US President Trump says Iranians have no cards. This remark comes a few hours ahead of the negotiation talks scheduled in Islamabad. 

(Source: NDTV)

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