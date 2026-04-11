US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims 'Iranians Have No Cards' Ahead Of Peace Talks In Pakistan

Saturday will prove to be a crucial juncture in the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel joint front as talks for a potential truce will begin in Pakistan.

The war, which has spanned for over 40 days, may come to an end if discussions go well. However, Trump has already warned of painful consequences if Tehran rejects Washington's peace deal.

The President also claimed that Iranians have no cards, late friday night, in the hours leading up to the discussions in Islamabad.