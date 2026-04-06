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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Issues New Deadline; Iran Continue To Block US-Israeli Ships

Trump threatened intensified strikes on Iran if it fails to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday amid ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Issues New Deadline; Iran Continue To Block US-Israeli Ships
Iran War Live Updates
5 minutes ago

Monday marked the 38th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump made expletive-laden new threats to escalate strikes on Iran and its infrastructure if it doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline. Trump's comments came after American forces rescued an aviator whose Iran-downed plane fell behind enemy lines. In a social media post, Trump vowed to hit Iran's power plants and bridges and said the country would be "living in Hell" if the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade, isn't opened by Tuesday. He ended with "Praise be to Allah."

Trump has issued such deadlines before but extended them when mediators have claimed progress toward ending the war, which has killed thousands, shaken global markets and spiked fuel prices in just over five weeks.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Apr 06, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Tops $110 As Trump Sets New Hormuz Deadline

Global oil prices climbed sharply after Donald Trump escalated rhetoric against Iran, issuing a new deadline tied to the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose above $110 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI hovered near $113, as markets reacted to the heightened risk of supply disruptions.

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Brent Tops $110 As Trump Sets New Hormuz Deadline, Oil Rally Extends

Apr 06, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Airstrikes Hit Tehran University

A series of airstrikes early on Monday morning on Iran's capital targeted the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes.

 

(Source: AP)

Apr 06, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Dials EAM Jaishankar Amid Trump's Threats

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the Middle East conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Dials EAM Jaishankar Amid Trump's Threats

Apr 06, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Extends Deadline After 'Open The Strait' Warning To Iran

US President Donald Trump has appeared to extend the deadline amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

This came right after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

Apr 06, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Won't Gain Anything Through War Crimes, Iran Retorts To Trump Threats

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament MB Ghalibaf on X

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands. Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game." [sic]

Apr 06, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Negotiators Have Immunity From Death, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump made the comments during an off-camera interview with Fox News. "We've given them immunity from death. And we've told the people that we're dealing with, who are the top people," the president said. Trump contended that the Iranians had already conceded on having a nuclear weapon. "They're not even negotiating that point, it's so easy,” Trump told Fox News. "That's already been conceded. Most of the points are conceded."

Apr 06, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Issues New Threats

US President Donald Trump stepped up his threat to hit Iran's critical infrastructure hard if the country's government doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline.

Trump punctuated his threat with profanity in a social media post Sunday, saying that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran”.

The war began with joint US-Israel strikes on Feb 28 and has killed thousands, shaken global markets, cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices. Both sides have threatened and hit civilian targets, bringing warnings of possible war crimes.

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