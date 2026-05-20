Whirlpool Q4 Results: Profit Plunges 33%, Margins Shrink; Dividend Declared

Whirlpool of India Ltd. saw a 33% year-on-year decline in its net profit, as per the financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The consumer electronics company declared a final divided on Rs 5 per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,180 crore, compared to Rs 2,004 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net profit was at Rs 80 crore from the preceding financial year's Rs 119 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 34% to Rs 120 crore from Rs 183 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin was at 5.5% from 9.5%.

Whirlpool Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue increased by 8.8% to Rs 2,180.00 crore compared to Rs 2,004.00 crore in the previous period.

increased by 8.8% to Rs 2,180.00 crore compared to Rs 2,004.00 crore in the previous period. Net Profit decreased by 33% to Rs 80.00 crore, down from Rs 119.00 crore.

decreased by 33% to Rs 80.00 crore, down from Rs 119.00 crore. Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) fell by 34% to Rs 120.40 crore, compared to Rs 183.00 crore.

(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) fell by 34% to Rs 120.40 crore, compared to Rs 183.00 crore. Profit Margin stands at 5.5%, a decline from 9.1%.

Anuj Lall resigned from the position of executive director of the company to "pursue professional opportunities outside the firm" as per an e-mail sent by him on May 2, cited by Whirlpool's press release. Lall will be relieved from his position with effect from July 20.

Mansoor Patel the current factory-head of the Pune division will be succeeding Lall as vice president of manufacturing.

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