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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Lashes Out At Allies; Systematically Crushing Iran, Says Netanyahu

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Lashes Out At Allies; Systematically Crushing Iran, Says Netanyahu
Iran War Live Updates
5 minutes ago

Wednesday marks the 33rd day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump lashed out at allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the US war effort against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil" and declaring that securing the Strait of Hormuz is "not for us."

Lauding "enormous accomplishments" in the war against Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the joint Israel-US campaign was "systematically crushing" the Islamic regime while removing existential threats to the Jewish state.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Apr 01, 2026 08:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Strike Hits Car In Beirut

Two people were killed and three were injured very early today when a strike hit a car in the Khaldeh area south of the capital, Lebanon's health ministry said. More were injured as strikes hit another area of the city, according to a local hospital.

The state-run National News Agency said a car was hit on a highway in the Khaldeh area near the Beirut airport to the south of the Lebanese capital. Other strikes happened in the city's Jnah neighbourhood in an area with a number of home goods stores. 

It was not immediately clear what was targeted or how many casualties there were.

Apr 01, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Address Nation On Iran War

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that Trump will “give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran” at 9 pm EDT on Wednesday. Her post came shortly after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening that US forces could leave Iran in "two or three weeks."

Apr 01, 2026 08:35 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Syria To Stay Out Of Regional War

Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa was speaking at an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank during a visit to London Tuesday.

"Certainly, unless it is directly targeted by any party, Syria will stay out of this conflict," he said in response to a question about the ongoing Iran war. "Fourteen years of war are enough for Syria, during which we have paid a very high price. We are not ready to go through a new experience. Anyone who has been through war knows the value of peace.”

Syria, which is trying to recover from its own lengthy civil war, is one of the few countries in the region that has managed to remain on the sidelines of the war.


(Source: AP)

Apr 01, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran War Could Be Over Within Three Weeks, Says Trump

The United States could be done with its five week-long war with Iran within two to three weeks, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. He added that it's possible the war will end sooner if a deal is reached on Tehran giving up any capability to develop a nuclear weapon.

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Iran War Could Be Over Within Three Weeks, Says Trump

Apr 01, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: UAE Bars Iranians From Entering, Transiting Country

The UAE has barred Iranians from entering or transiting the country as the war rages, three major airlines said, as reported by AP. The long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, as well as the lower-cost airline FlyDubai, made the announcements on their websites. Entry rules can sometimes be opaque in the autocratic United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. But the airlines' websites all displayed the order. It said holders of Golden Visas, 10-year residency permits in the country, could still enter.

Authorities offered no official comment. But the change comes as Dubai already has shut down the Iranian Hospital and Iranian Club in the city, two institutions in the city-state dating back to the time of the shah.

Apr 01, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Asian Stocks Jump

Asian shares were sharply higher this morning after US stocks soared to their best day since last spring on renewed hopes that the Iran war could soon end. South Korea's Kospi surged 5.2% to 5,312.45 in early trading, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 3.5% to 52,840.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.9% to 8,641.30.

The renewed optimism came after US President Donald Trump said the United States will be done attacking Iran probably in two to three weeks, and that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens next in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Source: AP)

Apr 01, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Holds Steady At $105

Oil prices held relatively steady on Wednesday as markets weighed fresh signals from US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential end to the ongoing Iran conflict within weeks. Brent crude hovered below $105 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $102, after a sharp drop in the previous session.

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Oil Holds Steady At $105 As Conflicting US-Iran War Signals Continue

Apr 01, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Hezbollah Leader Killed In Beirut Strikes, Israel Military Says

Israel's military said very early on Wednesday morning that it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander and another senior leader in two separate strikes in the Beirut area.

(Source: AP)

Apr 01, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel Strikes Iran, Lebanon

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran, hitting Tehran in the early morning.

The Israeli military said it launched strikes targeting what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel plans to control the area south of the Litani River — some 30 km north of the border.

Israel invaded southern Lebanon after Hezbollah began launching missiles into northern Israel days after the outbreak of the wider war. Many Lebanese fear another prolonged military occupation.
 

Apr 01, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: NATO Allies Stance

NATO allies Spain and France have either forbidden or restricted use of their airspace or joint military facilities for the US for the war. They, along with other nations, have agreed to at least assist in an international coalition that would keep the Strait of Hormuz open once the conflict ends, but the specifics of their involvement and the health of the coalition itself remain unclear.

France and the UK sought to downplay Trump's rhetorical salvos, with Macron's office expressing surprise: "France has not changed its position since day one."

British Defence Secretary John Healey said the US is a key ally despite criticism from his American counterpart and noted that the UK is doing its part to help Gulf nations defend against Iranian attacks.

(Source: AP)

Apr 01, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump's Top Advisers Step-Up Anti-NATO rhetoric

As Trump has ratcheted up his criticism, particularly against NATO allies, for not joining the US and Israel in the war and being slow to respond to its consequences, top members of his administration have followed suit. 

Hegseth argued that the US did “the heavy lifting on behalf of the free world” to deal with the threat from Iran and that other countries that depend on oil normally flowing through the strait should be aware that getting shipping moving is "not just our problem set going forward."
 

Apr 01, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel Opposition Leader Criticises Netanyahu

Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised Netanyahu's speech as "arrogant", accusing him of having accomplished just one thing -- "dismantling us from within".

Lapid made the comments in relation to the controversial budget passed by the government, which appeases large segments of the Jewish communities that do not serve in the army, and also on the passing of death penalty bill.

Apr 01, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Iran Is Weaker Than Ever

Contending that Iran is "weaker than ever" and Israel "stronger than ever", Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the campaign against the Islamic republic "is not yet over". He also claimed that Israel had awakened the world to the dangers posed by Iran with most of the leaders quietly acknowledging but some also acting against it.

Touting the strong alliance with the US, the Israel leader said the combined forces had dealt "crushing blows" to the Iranian regime which is 'shaken' and "sooner or later, it is destined to fall".

Apr 01, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Crushing Iran, Says Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the joint Israel-US campaign was "systematically crushing" the Islamic regime while removing existential threats to the Jewish state.

Addressing the nation in Hebrew ahead of the Jewish festival of Pesach (Passover), Netanyahu stressed that “sooner or later” the Iranian regime will fall, while Israel creates “new alliances with important countries in the region” against the shared threat emanating from Tehran.

The Israel prime minister did not mention any country but in the passing simply said he hopes that “soon, I will be able to tell you more about these vital alliances”.

Apr 01, 2026 07:02 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Is Annoyed At Allies

US President Donald Trump entered his war of choice against Iran without consulting global allies, but as he weighs an exit from the conflict, he is making it clear that he is expecting the world to help him fix the unintended damage that it has caused.

Trump is taking an increasingly annoyed tone toward Europe's lack of support for the US-Israeli war effort. He also is giving short shrift to the fact that his decision contributed to disrupting the flow of oil to global markets through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has managed to largely choke off even as Trump insists that Iran has been "decimated."

The president started his Tuesday by fuming on social media at two of America's closest allies — France and Britain — while calling on the world to “Go get your own oil!” and “start learning how to fight for yourself.”

(Source: AP)

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