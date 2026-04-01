US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Lashes Out At Allies; Systematically Crushing Iran, Says Netanyahu

Wednesday marks the 33rd day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump lashed out at allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the US war effort against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil" and declaring that securing the Strait of Hormuz is "not for us."

Lauding "enormous accomplishments" in the war against Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the joint Israel-US campaign was "systematically crushing" the Islamic regime while removing existential threats to the Jewish state.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)