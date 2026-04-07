US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Threatens To Decimate Iran's Infrastructure; Iran Wants Permanent End To War

Tuesday marked the 39th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges. He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

Trump insisted that Iranians want him to conduct more strikes and they are “willing to suffer” for freedom. Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal. Iran has rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)