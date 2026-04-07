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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Threatens To Decimate Iran's Infrastructure; Iran Wants Permanent End To War

US President Trump threatened to destroy Iran within hours if no deal is reached by Tuesday night in the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Threatens To Decimate Iran's Infrastructure; Iran Wants Permanent End To War
Iran War Live Updates
6 minutes ago

Tuesday marked the 39th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges.  He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

Trump insisted that Iranians want him to conduct more strikes and they are “willing to suffer” for freedom.  Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal. Iran has rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Apr 07, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Dismisses Iran War Crime Concerns

Trump says he's "not at all" concerned about committing war crimes as he continues to threaten the destruction of Iran's bridges and power plants if they don't meet a Tuesday evening deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"I hope I don't have to do it," Trump added.

Apr 07, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: UN Warns US Not To Strike Iran's Civilian Infrastructure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law, his spokesman said. "Even if specific civilian infrastructure were to qualify as a military objective," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, an attack would still be prohibited if it risks "excessive incidental civilian harm."

A court would need to decide whether such attacks were war crimes, he said.

Apr 07, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Would Take 4 Hrs To Destroy Iran's Infrastructure: Trump

Trump described the consequences that Iran would face if it didn't reach a deal with the US by Trump's 8 pm Tuesday deadline. "We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night," Trump said. 

Power plants in Iran, he continued, would be "burning, exploding and never to be used again." Trump refused to say whether any civilian targets would be off limits in the US response.

Apr 07, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israeli TV Station Counts Down To Trump Deadline

As reporters spoke on air, Channel 13 TV's evening newscast showed a large digital clock marking down the hours and minutes until Tuesday night's deadline.

Apr 07, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Lashes Out At Pacific Allies

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at Pacific allies for not assisting in Iran fight as he wrapped up his lengthy news conference.

"You know who else didn't help us? South Korea didn't help us," Trump said.

"You know who else didn't help us? Australia didn't help us. You know who else didn't help us? Japan. We've got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea. We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un, who I get along with very well."

(Source: AP)

Apr 07, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Wants Permanent End To War

Iran has rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war, even as US President Donald Trump's ultimatum approaches, reports AP.

Apr 07, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: After Bombing, US Wants To Rebuild Iran

Trump insisted that Iranians want him to conduct more strikes and they are "willing to suffer" for freedom. Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal. "We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation," Trump said.

Apr 07, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US President Trump Threatens To Decimate Iran In Four Hours

US President Donald Trump threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges. 

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock,  and it'll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to,” Trump told a press conference here.

He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

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