'Zero Communication, No Support': Commuters Fume As Mumbai Metro 3 Services Hit | Watch Video

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) services on Friday morning were significantly disrupted after a technical snag caused a train to stall mid-route while heading towards Cuffe Parade. The incident led to nearly an hour-long halt in operations along the underground corridor, affecting thousands of commuters during peak hours.
According to reports, the disruption occurred when a train developed a technical fault, prompting authorities to suspend services temporarily. As a result, passengers were left stranded at several stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
The sudden suspension of services, coupled with the lack of clear communication from metro authorities, triggered frustration among commuters waiting at stations. Many reported delays and inconvenience as services remained unavailable for an extended period.
Absolute chaos at Aqua Line Metro stations with commuters stranded and confused, and no communication from authorities. Services have been disrupted for over 40-50 minutes with no clarity on when operations will resume. The least commuters deserve during such situations are…— Ishan Tanna 🇮🇳 (@IshanTanna1) May 22, 2026
For anyone planning to travel via the Aqua Line Metro, service has been disrupted for the past 30–40+ min. No communication on when services will resume and utter chaos. The least expected is timely updates at stations so people are not left stranded and confused. @MumbaiMetro3— Nirali (@Me_Nirali) May 22, 2026
@MumbaiMetro3— Tomging (@kamzalian) May 22, 2026
Mumbai Metro #AquaLine going towards Aarey JVLR is not in service since 8AM today. Already took my ticket but what about refund, if not travel.
#aqua metro line....facing technical issue......running late....no...displayed...no network ..no cooling at platforms...@mmrcl @MMRDAOfficial @aquametro..pls look into pic.twitter.com/bbadTAzHfr— raul (@rahu23) May 22, 2026
Mumbai Metro on X issued an advisory stating, " Due to a technical issue, train services experienced delays on both the downline and upline routes. The fault has been rectified and normal services have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused."
⚠️ Passenger Advisory— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 22, 2026
Due to a technical issue, train services experienced delays on both the downline and upline routes. The fault has been rectified and normal services have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused.
This is not the first incident as services were disrupted in November 2025 following a major technical glitch. The incident occurred near the Siddhivinayak station in South Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during the morning hours.
ALSO READ: Mumbai's Aqua Line Faces Technical Snag Near Siddhivinayak — Here's What Caused The Delay
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