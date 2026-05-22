'Zero Communication, No Support': Commuters Fume As Mumbai Metro 3 Services Hit | Watch Video

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) services on Friday morning were significantly disrupted after a technical snag caused a train to stall mid-route while heading towards Cuffe Parade. The incident led to nearly an hour-long halt in operations along the underground corridor, affecting thousands of commuters during peak hours.

According to reports, the disruption occurred when a train developed a technical fault, prompting authorities to suspend services temporarily. As a result, passengers were left stranded at several stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The sudden suspension of services, coupled with the lack of clear communication from metro authorities, triggered frustration among commuters waiting at stations. Many reported delays and inconvenience as services remained unavailable for an extended period.

Mumbai Metro on X issued an advisory stating, " Due to a technical issue, train services experienced delays on both the downline and upline routes. The fault has been rectified and normal services have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused."

This is not the first incident as services were disrupted in November 2025 following a major technical glitch. The incident occurred near the Siddhivinayak station in South Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during the morning hours.

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