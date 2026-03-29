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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis Attack Israel; 3,500 US Marines Arrive In Middle East

The US-Iran conflict is escalating, with Yemen's Houthis joining the war and targeting Israel, while the US has deployed additional troops, including 25,000 Marines, to the region.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis Attack Israel; 3,500 US Marines Arrive In Middle East
Iran War Live Updates
8 minutes ago

Sunday marks the 30th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. He said he will hold off on bombing Iran's energy plants.

Iran is sceptical about the recent diplomatic efforts to stop the war, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Turkish counterpart over a call while Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, as the war in the Middle East marks its one-month anniversary.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 29, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Pentagon Prepares Weeks Of Ground Ops In Iran

The Pentagon is gearing up for weeks of ground operations in Iran, with thousands of American soldiers and Marines arriving in the Middle East. This move signals a potential escalation of the war, should President Donald Trump decide to take further action. The plans include raids by special operations forces and conventional infantry troops, but stop short of a full-scale invasion, reports The Wall Street Journal. 

Mar 29, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Troops Wounded At Saudi Base

More than two dozen US troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base in the past week, according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to comment publicly. Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the base Friday, injuring at least 15 troops, five of them seriously.

The base, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) from the Saudi capital Riyadh, was attacked twice earlier in the week, including a strike that wounded 14 US troops, according to the people briefed on the matter. More than 300 US service members have been wounded in the war. At least 13 have been reported killed.

(Source: AP)
 

Mar 29, 2026 08:42 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Death Toll Climbs

Iranian authorities say more than 1,900 people have been killed in the Islamic Republic, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel. In Lebanon, where Israel has started an invasion in the south while targeting the Hezbollah militant group, officials said that more than 1,100 people in the country have been killed since the start of the war.

In Iraq, where Iranian-supported militia groups have entered the conflict, 80 members of the security forces have died. In Gulf states, 20 people have been killed. Four have been killed in the occupied West Bank.
 

Mar 29, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Houthi Threats Stall USS Ford's Red Sea Deployment

The Houthis' latest involvement would complicate the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the aircraft carrier that arrived in Croatia on Saturday for maintenance. Sending it to the Red Sea could draw attacks similar to those on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2024 and the USS Harry S. Truman in 2025.

The Houthis have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014. Saudi Arabia launched a war against the Houthis on behalf of Yemen's exiled government in 2015, and they now have an uneasy ceasefire.
 

Mar 29, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Houthi Involvement Sparks Concerns

Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on the rebels' Al-Masirah satellite television station that they launched missiles toward “sensitive Israeli military sites” in the south. If the Houthis increase attacks on commercial shipping, as they have in the past, it would further push up oil prices and destabilize “all of maritime security,” said Ahmed Nagi, a senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group. “The impact would not be limited to the energy market.”

Mar 29, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: IRGC Warns US-Israel Over Attack On Iranian Universities

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that American and Israeli universities in the Middle East region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure.

 

(Source: ANI)
 

Mar 29, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Houthis Entry Could Hurt Global Shipping

The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertiliser shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran's grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. The Houthis' entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12 per cent of the world's trade typically passes.

Mar 29, 2026 07:46 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran-Backed Houthis Enter Month-Old War

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the month-old war in the Middle East on Saturday, claiming two missile launches at Israel.

About 2,500 US Marines arrived in the region. And Pakistan's government said that regional powers plan to meet on Sunday to discuss how to end the fighting.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis Attack Israel; 3,500 US Marines Arrive In Middle East

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis Attack Israel; 3,500 US Marines Arrive In Middle East

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