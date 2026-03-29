US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis Attack Israel; 3,500 US Marines Arrive In Middle East

Sunday marks the 30th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. He said he will hold off on bombing Iran's energy plants.

Iran is sceptical about the recent diplomatic efforts to stop the war, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Turkish counterpart over a call while Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, as the war in the Middle East marks its one-month anniversary.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)