Govt Allows Sale Of Kerosene Via Select Petrol Pumps For 60 Days Amid Global Supply Concerns

The government has eased norms to allow sale of subsidized kerosene through select petrol pumps for a limited period, as global geopolitical tensions disrupt energy supply chains.

In a notification issued on March 29, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas permitted public sector oil marketing companies to distribute PDS superior kerosene oil (SKO) via designated service stations in up to 21 states and Union Territories that were earlier kerosene-free.

Under the temporary relaxation, up to two petrol pumps per district, preferably company-owned and operated outlets, can store and sell kerosene, with a cap of 5,000 liters per outlet. The move is aimed at ensuring timely availability of fuel for households, particularly for cooking and lighting.

To expedite distribution, the government has also relaxed licensing requirements for dealers, agents, and transporters, allowing faster decanting and movement of kerosene at these outlets.

The decision comes against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical conditions that have impacted global energy supplies and logistics, prompting an ad-hoc allocation of kerosene under the public distribution system.

Officials said the measure is strictly temporary and will remain in force for 60 days or until further orders, with compliance to safety and operational guidelines mandatory.

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