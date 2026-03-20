US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Six Nations Offer To Help With Strait Of Hormuz Only After Ceasefire

Thursday marks the 21st day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Iran has intensified its attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a war that is sending shock waves through energy markets and the global economy.

The strike in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a key Iranian gas field, sent fuel prices soaring and risked drawing Iran's Arab neighbors directly into the conflict. Global fuel supplies were already under pressure because of Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth implied more Iranian leaders could be targeted, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij, a powerful internal security force whose leader was killed by Israel this week.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that US forces were attacking deeper into Iranian territory, with warplanes hunting Iranian boats in the strait and helicopters striking Iranian drones. Caine said the US. military has also dropped 5,000-pound bombs on underground weapons-storage facilities.



Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)