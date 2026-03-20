Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Six Nations Offer To Help With Strait Of Hormuz Only After Ceasefire

The US and Israel are intensifying attacks on Iran amid ongoing conflict, targeting key energy and military facilities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Six Nations Offer To Help With Strait Of Hormuz Only After Ceasefire
Iran War Live Updates
6 minutes ago

Thursday marks the 21st day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Iran has intensified its attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a war that is sending shock waves through energy markets and the global economy.

The strike in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a key Iranian gas field, sent fuel prices soaring and risked drawing Iran's Arab neighbors directly into the conflict. Global fuel supplies were already under pressure because of Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth implied more Iranian leaders could be targeted, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij, a powerful internal security force whose leader was killed by Israel this week.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that US forces were attacking deeper into Iranian territory, with warplanes hunting Iranian boats in the strait and helicopters striking Iranian drones. Caine said the US. military has also dropped 5,000-pound bombs on underground weapons-storage facilities.
 

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 20, 2026 08:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Six Nations Offer Help With Hormuz

Six major international powers said they were prepared to help ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, though three emphasised that any effort would come only after a ceasefire.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands said they were ready "to contribute to appropriate efforts" to safeguard navigation in the strategic waterway.

Italy, Germany and France later clarified that this did not imply any immediate military involvement, but rather a possible multilateral initiative once hostilities have ceased.

(Source: AFP)

Mar 20, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Modi Speaks To Qatar Emir After Iranian Strikes Knock-Out LNG Supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani late Thursday and expressed strong condemnation of the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure that have upended global supply. He also conveyed Eid greetings.

img
read-more
Modi Speaks To Qatar Emir After Iranian Strikes Knock-Out LNG Supply

Mar 20, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Air Defences Intercept Threats Over Dubai

The competent authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard in various areas of the Dubai Emirate are the result of successful interceptions by air defenses. Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported. 

Mar 20, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Slips To $107 As US

Oil prices eased after hitting their highest levels since mid-2022, as signals from the US and Israel helped calm markets unsettled by escalating tensions in the Gulf. Brent crude slipped toward $107 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered near $94.

img
read-more
Oil Slips To $107 As US, Israel Signal De-Escalation In Middle East Tensions

Mar 20, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Japan PM Tries To Reaffirm Alliance With Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sought to reaffirm her alliance with President Donald Trump after the president this week seemed to complain that Japan was among the nations that did not quickly join his call to help protect the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi, who met with Trump at the White House, told the Republican president that Japan has opposed Iran's development of its nuclear programme and appealed to his desire to be seen as a peacemaker, despite his launching a war of choice with Iran.
 

Mar 20, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: US-Allies Take Aggressive Action To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

The US and its allies are taking aggressive action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with low-flying attack jets targeting Iranian naval vessels and Apache helicopters shooting down Iran's drones, according to American military officials, as reported by Wall Street Journal.

Mar 20, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: UN Security Council Meets Over Iran's Attacks On Gulf States

The United Nations Security Council held an urgent closed meeting on Thursday during which Gulf countries stressed the need for Iran to halt attacks on them, said Bahrain's UN Ambassador Jamal Alrowaiei, the Arab representative on the UN's most powerful body.

Mar 20, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: DGCA Asks Airlines To Avoid Nine Airspaces

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid the airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an advisory.

Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia airspaces subject to certain conditions, the regulator said.

It told the airlines not to operate below FL 320 or 32,000 feet within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman located south of the segments defined by following compulsory reporting points.

About the nine airspaces, the DGCA asked airlines to "refrain from operating within the affected airspace...at all flight levels and altitudes".

Mar 20, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran Slams US

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has slammed Israel's government, calling their actions "state terrorism" that undermine international law. He's also criticised the US for escalating tensions, citing aggression against Iran and the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pezeshkian warns that Washington's actions threaten global stability, cautioning, "If the world fails to stand firm, its flames will burn many."

Mar 20, 2026 07:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Modi Discusses Middle East Situation With Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman, Malaysia Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to leaders from Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia on Thursday, and expressed concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East. Seeking de-escalation in the conflict in West Asia, Modi strongly condemned the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

In separate telephonic conversations with five leaders, the prime minister highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region, and laid stress on safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He reiterated that India stands in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemns the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

The prime minister has also spoken to several other world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and Iran, since the conflict began.

Mar 20, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Israel To Not Strike Iran's Gas Field

Israel pledged to refrain from more strikes on a key Iranian gas field after Iran intensified attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a war that has sent shock waves through energy markets and the global economy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on late Thursday that, at the request of President Donald Trump, Israel will hold off on any further attacks on the offshore gas field.

Mar 20, 2026 06:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Pentagon Seeks $200 billion Additional Funds For Iran War

The Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a sizable amount that is certain to be met with questions from Congress, which would need to approve any new money. The department sent the request to the White House, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information.

Asked about the figure at a press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not directly confirm the amount, saying it could change. "It takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said. But he said "we're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded."

Mar 20, 2026 06:51 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Hegseth Makes Bold Claims

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth implied more Iranian leaders could be targeted, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij, a powerful internal security force whose leader was killed by Israel this week.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that US forces were attacking deeper into Iranian territory, with warplanes hunting Iranian boats in the strait and helicopters striking Iranian drones. Caine said the US. military has also dropped 5,000-pound bombs on underground weapons-storage facilities.

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Trump, Takaichi Announce $40 Billion US Reactor Project

Trump, Takaichi Announce $40 Billion US Reactor Project

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source