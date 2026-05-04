Q4 Results Tomorrow: Coforge, L&T, Raymond, Emcure Pharma, M&M Among 60+ Companies To Declare Earnings

Over 60 companies are set to announce results for Q4FY26 on May 5. Among the big names are Punjab National Bank, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra, United Breweries and Raymond. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 5

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Aavas Financiers Ltd., Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Amerise Biosciences Ltd., Amraworld Agrico Ltd., Blue Coast Hotels Ltd., Carnation Industries Ltd., CFF Fluid Control Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd., DCW Ltd., Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

GNG Electronics Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Exxaro Tiles Ltd., Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd., Gallantt Ispat Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Ginni Filaments Ltd., Gravity India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Integra Switchgear Ltd., Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kartik Investments Trust Ltd., Kisan Mouldings Ltd., Kriti Industries India Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd., Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd., Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Marico Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., Paushak Ltd., Premier Energy And Infrastructure Ltd., PTC India Financial Services Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Primo Chemicals Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Raymond Realty Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sayaji Industries Ltd., Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltd., Shankara Building Products Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Shilchar Technologies Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., SRF Ltd., Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd., Trident Lifeline Ltd., Transchem Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Coforge Q3 Results

Coforge reported a 26.86% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 4,202 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,311.9 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 16% YoY to Rs 296.7 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 255.9 crore in Q3FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 26.45% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 52,958.27 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 41,881.38 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit climbed 38.5% YoY to Rs 5,021.47 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,624.48 crore in Q3FY25.

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Punjab National Bank Q3 Results

Punjab National Bank saw a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 37,902.66 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 35,286.43 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit increased 11.64% to Rs 5,189.79 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,648.60 crore in Q3FY25.

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