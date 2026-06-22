US-Iran War News Live Updates: US-Iran Negotiations End, Technical Talks To Continue; Netanyahu Issues Warning

High-level negotiations in Switzerland seeking a permanent end to the Iran war ended early Monday morning, with lower-level talks planned for the rest of the week as Iran and the United States agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" to address the fighting in Lebanon.

A statement from mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the cell would include the Lebanese government and would "ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon."

But it remains unclear whether that will be enough to stop fighting between the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah and Israel, which occupies Lebanon and insists it must maintain a free hand to attack militants who are launching attacks into northern Israel.

Iran's foreign minister praised Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation after talks in Switzerland, saying that they "delivered major progress."

The interim deal is meant to stop fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran has said talks must first address that issue. The US says shipping traffic on the crucial waterway continues, and Trump has threatened to impose American tolls in the strait if a final deal with Iran isn't reached in 60 days.

Other issues include unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian assets and addressing the heart of tensions: Iran's nuclear program.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant note, insisting Tehran would not acquire nuclear weapons under his leadership regardless of the outcome of ongoing talks. He claimed Israel had significantly weakened Iran's network and thwarted what he described as plans to destroy Israel, including by targeting key nuclear personnel.

The Israeli leader also defended contentious military decisions, including operations in Rafah and against Hezbollah, despite international pressure against such moves.