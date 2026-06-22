Oil Export Curbs Waived, Frozen Assets Released: Iran Details Outcome After First Round Of US Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that mediation by Pakistan and Qatar had secured significant concessions to end the conflict in Lebanon.

These include the waiving of restrictions on oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of a blockade, and the release of some frozen Iranian assets, alongside a reconstruction and development plan for the country.

In a post on X, Araghchi said "tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," listing the easing of export curbs, the unfreezing of assets and a reconstruction package among the outcomes of the first round of talks held in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

He added that the "1st real test" of the agreement would be the newly created Lebanon de-confliction cell.

His comments came after Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a joint statement announcing the conclusion of what they called the Lake Lucerne Summit, the first high-level committee meeting held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with participation from Iran and the United States.

The joint statement said the talks were conducted in "a positive and constructive atmosphere," with both sides agreeing to set up a High Level Committee for political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators will report to the committee through working groups focused on the nuclear issue, sanctions, and monitoring and dispute resolution, the statement said.

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The mediators added that a roadmap had been agreed upon for reaching a final deal within 60 days, along with a communication line between the US and Iran intended to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels.

Iran had earlier declared the strait shut, citing what it called ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

On the de-confliction cell that Araghchi flagged as the first test of the deal, the mediators said it would involve the US, Iran, Lebanon and the facilitating parties, aimed at ensuring adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

Technical talks were set to continue through the week at the Burgenstock resort, the statement said, with Qatar and Pakistan thanking both Washington and Tehran for their "ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict."

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