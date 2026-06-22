Iran Pauses Peace Talks After Trump's 'Will Hit Hard' Warning Over Hezbollah; US Says Talks Continue

Iranian negotiators reportedly walked out of peace talks with the United States in Switzerland on Sunday night after US President Donald Trump threatened to resume military strikes on Iran.

Tehran later said the talks had 'paused' but not collapsed entirely, according to Reuters.

The talks were taking place at the Qatari-owned Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, the first round since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding last week that called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a ceasefire "on all fronts," including Lebanon.

Contradicting Iran's claims, a US diplomat told reporters early on Monday that talks are expected to continue through the night, the Telegraph reported.

However, Hezbollah and Israel continued exchanging fire, and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, citing the violation.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, writing, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

According to Fox News, Trump had earlier told Iranian officials in expletive-laden remarks that closing the strait would cost them their country, warning that the US could "take over the rest of the country" and threatening to "blow the s--- out of them."

ALSO READ: Trump Threatens Iran Over Hormuz, Warns Of Fresh Strikes If Tehran-Backed Proxies Escalate

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Ghalibaf, rejected the threats, saying, "We do not take American threats into account," and added that "our armed forces are ready to respond to them in a different manner. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act," Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran's delegation, which also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, reportedly lodged a formal complaint with Pakistani and Qatari mediators before leaving the venue, refusing to pose for photographs with US counterparts beforehand.

Vice President JD Vance, who had earlier said the US hoped to "turn over a new leaf" with Iran and cited "great progress," led the US delegation alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Talks: Tehran Says $6 Billion Frozen Funds Set For Release

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