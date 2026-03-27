US-Iran War: Kharg Invasion Could Rattle Global Energy System For Years, Warns Expert

Any attempt to invade Iran's Kharg Island will significantly hit the global energy system, and it will take years to recover, according to Zaki Zaidi, foreign affairs expert and former researcher at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Zaidi said, "So the global energy ecosystem is going to take a big, big hit, and it will take years to recover if they (US-Israel) go ahead with the Kharg Island invasion," he said.

The expert pointed out that any such US move will lead to an Iranian retaliation, as the latter has already warned of targetting energy infrastructure of the American allies in the Middle East.

Zaidi also emphasised that the Southeast Asian countries and Arab countries are already feeling the economic brunt and may put pressure on the US to find a solution. "The war has to stop because the world economy cannot bear this for too long," he said.

ALSO READ: US Troop Movements Fan Fears Of A Risky Ground Attack On Iran

According to a Bloomberg report, the US has ordered thousands of troops to the region, raising fears that the Trump administration may opt to target Kharg Island. However, the US President has not clarified on his plan yet, amid the possibility of a ceasefire.

Kharg is an island situated off Iran's coast and an economic lifeline for Tehran, handling around 90% of its crude oil exports. Seizing the island is likely to choke Tehran's primary source of revenue.

"If the enemies set their sights on Kharg Island, they should know that a humiliation even greater than what they faced in the Strait of Hormuz awaits them," an Iranian military spokesperson told the semi-state news agency, Tasnim, in Tehran.

Zaidi further noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been very much pushing for an attack, differing from Trump's war objectives.

"Netanyahu wants an endless war because of his political survival back at home," he said, adding that Trump wants to de-escalate or end this war. Zaidi highlighted that whatever happens over the weekend, therefore, becomes crucial.

Speaking on when the conflict is expected to end, the expert said that with Trump being in charge, it is very difficult to estimate what he might plan to do next.

Meanwhile, Iran has always maintained that they want the negotiations to be conducted with dignity, not under threat, while acknowledging the reality of the region and its basic right.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Mulls Seizing Kharg Island To Pressure Iran Amid Hormuz Blockade: Report

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