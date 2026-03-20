Trump Administration Mulls Seizing Kharg Island To Pressure Iran Amid Hormuz Blockade: Report

The Donald Trump administration is considering plans to seize or blockade Kharg Island as part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with internal discussions.

The move is being explored as Washington looks for ways to curb Tehran's ability to disrupt one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, amid rising global energy prices and continued tensions in the region.

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Kharg Island, located roughly 15 miles off Iran's coast, is central to the country's oil exports, handling nearly 90% of its crude shipments. According to the report, any potential US operation targeting the island could expose American troops to direct conflict.

“We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations,” one source told Axios, outlining a possible phased approach under consideration.

US military planning is said to be ongoing, with three Marine units already en route and discussions underway within the White House and Pentagon about deploying additional forces. However, officials stressed that no final decision has been made.

A senior administration official told Axios: “He wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that's going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that's going to happen. But that decision hasn't been made.”

Another official added: “We've always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump… the president is going to do what's right.”

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Despite the aggressive options under review, some US lawmakers and analysts remain cautious. Senator Tom Cotton said the US has multiple contingency plans if Iran attempts to shut the strait, but experts question the effectiveness of targeting Kharg Island.

Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery warned of limited strategic gains, telling Axios:

“If we seize Kharg Island, they're going to turn off the spigot on the other end. It's not like we control their oil production.”

Montgomery suggested a less risky alternative could involve intensified air and naval operations to secure tanker traffic, rather than a ground assault.

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