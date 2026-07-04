US Independence Day Parade Cancelled As Extreme Heat Grips Washington DC

America's National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC has been cancelled as extreme heat grips large parts of the country, disrupting celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 4, along Independence Avenue in the US capital. However, organisers called off the event late Friday, citing concerns over the safety of participants, spectators and staff.

“This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority,” organisers said.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Washington DC, with heat index values—or what the temperature feels like to the human body—expected to reach between 110°F and 115°F, or roughly 43°C to 46°C. Around the scheduled start of the parade, temperatures were forecast to be about 93°F, or nearly 34°C, with the heat index touching around 100°F, or 38°C.

There will be no alternative time for the parade, according to the event's website.

Heat Wave Disrupts July 4 Celebrations

The mile-long parade has traditionally been a major part of Independence Day celebrations in the US capital, featuring marching bands, drum corps, giant balloons, national dignitaries and celebrity participants. Bands from across the country are typically selected months in advance, while volunteers include students, scouts, church groups and other community organisations.

The cancellation comes as a powerful heat dome continues to hover over the eastern US, pushing temperatures into triple digits across several cities. More than 197 million people, stretching from Kansas to Maine, were under extreme heat warnings or heat advisories on Friday, according to the US Weather Prediction Center.

The heat wave has already disrupted transport and public events while driving up electricity consumption as homes and businesses increase air-conditioner use.

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