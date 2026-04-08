UAE Air Defence Systems Intercepting Iranian Missiles And Drones, MoD Confirms

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said the country's air defence systems are actively intercepting missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.

In an official statement on X, the ministry confirmed that multiple aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are being engaged in real time.

“The UAE's air defenses are currently engaging with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the ministry said.

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تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.



UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/bxRII5tyBm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 8, 2026

It added that the loud sounds reported across various parts of the country are the result of these interception operations.

“The sounds heard in different areas are due to the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the statement noted.

The ministry further emphasised that air defence units remain fully operational and are continuing to counter incoming threats.

“UAE air defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats,” it said, reiterating that the situation reflects ongoing defensive measures rather than isolated incidents.

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The reported strikes came just hours after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, stating that Tehran had put forward a “workable” 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations.

Regional tensions have intensified since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, which has reportedly left over 1,400 people dead, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. It has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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