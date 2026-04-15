Trump's Hormuz Blockade: US Says 9 Ships Complied With Order, Returned Towards Iranian Port

No vessels managed to pass through the US naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of the operation, said US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday.

CENTCOM said that all vessel traffic attempting to move through the restricted zone had either halted movement or complied with instructions issued by US forces.

“During the first 48 hours of the US blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past US forces,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

During the first 48 hours of the U.S. blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past U.S. forces. Additionally, 9 vessels have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area. pic.twitter.com/h4msgvaPTl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

The US military command further stated that nine vessels had changed course after being directed by US naval forces.

“Additionally, nine vessels have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area,” CENTCOM said.

The update comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US decision to impose a naval blockade around Iranian ports. The blockade is aimed at restricting maritime traffic linked to Iran, although US officials have not publicly disclosed how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Also Read: Iran Threatens To Block Gulf, Red Sea Trade Routes If US Naval Blockade Persists

Earlier Iran's military warned that it could block marine traffic through the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the US blockade on Iranian ports continues.

According to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, a commander at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran could take action if Washington's measures create insecurity for Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers.

“If the aggressive and terrorist America continues its unlawful actions of maritime blockade in the region and creates insecurity for Iranian commercial ships and oil tankers, this action will be considered a prelude to violating the ceasefire,” he was quoted by Mehr News Agency as saying.

He added that Iran's armed forces would not allow exports and imports to continue through the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the blockade persists.

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