'Finish Off What's Left In Iran': Trump's Strong Message To 'Non-Responsive Allies' Amid Rising Tensions

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made fresh posts targeting Iran, calling it the “number one state sponsor of terror” and suggesting drastic action against what he described as a “terror state.”

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Remember, for all of those absolute ‘fools' out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!”

In a follow-up post, he added a more provocative line: “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State… That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies' in gear, and fast!!!”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and renewed global focus on security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit chokepoint.

The United States government has long designated Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism, a classification maintained by the US State Department. However, Trump's latest comments go further, appearing to hint at direct confrontation and burden-sharing among allies.

Also Read: Iran Confirms National Security Adviser Ali Larjiani's Death, Vows Revenge

A day before his latest remarks, Donald Trump had expressed disappointment with NATO, calling the alliance's position on Iran a “foolish mistake.” He said NATO had conveyed to Washington that it did not wish to be involved in military operations against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that most NATO allies had informed the United States of their reluctance to participate in what he described as operations against Iran's “terrorist regime,” despite broadly agreeing that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

He also asserted that the United States had already achieved “military success” in Iran, adding that Washington did not require NATO's support—nor that of countries like Japan, Australia, or South Korea—to carry out its objectives.

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