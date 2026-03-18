Iran Confirms National Security Adviser Ali Larjiani's Death, Vows Revenge

Iran's National Security Adviser Ali Larijani was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike, AP reported, citing Iranian authorities.

Larijani, 67, was believed to be running the Islamic Republic after the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel strikes weeks ago, escalating the tensions in the region.

Hours before Iran's confirmation, Israel claimed it had killed Larijani, who was appointed to advise the supreme leader on nuclear talks with the Trump administration and also visited Oman to meet with mediators just two weeks before the war began.

Meanwhile, Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned of "decisive" retaliation for the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

"At the appropriate time and place, a decisive, deterrent, and regretful response will be given to the criminal America and the bloodthirsty Zionist regime," CNN reported Hatami's statement. He added, "martyrs will be avenged".

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Larijani was not eligible to become the supreme leader following the death of Khamenei as he is not a Shiite cleric. Hoever, he was expected to serve as a top adviser. His son Morteza Larijani was also killed in the airstrikes, the enws portal noted, citing the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Larijani's death comes a week after the US President Donald Trump warned to attack Iran “TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if Tehran did not allow oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to Trump's threat, Larijani said on X,"The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran,” he wrote. “Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

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About Larijani

Ali Larijani was born in one of the most popular political families in Iran, often compared to the Kennedys in the United States. His brothers, Sadeq, was the head of Iran's judiciary, and Mohammad Javad served as a senior diplomat, responsible for closely advising the late Khamenei on foreign affairs.

Larijani has been a key figure in Iranian politics, serving as Iran's culture minister in the 1990s, tightening censorship. He was the parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, and head of the Supreme National Security Council most recently. He has also written around six philosophy books, including three on the works of German philosopher Immanuel Kant.

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