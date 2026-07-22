Trump Draws Red Line For Iran: 'One Bridge Or Power Plant For Every Ship Hit In Hormuz'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, stated that the US will "bomb and destroy" a bridge or a power plant within or nearby Iran's capital Tehran, for every ship that is attacked by the latter country in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a post from him on his social media platform 'Truth Social'.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the strait of hormuz, whether it be by missile, rocket, drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy one bridge or power plant, including those located next to, or in, the capital city of Tehran," Trump said.

Trump had previously threatened fresh strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

The US President said on Tuesday that the US would launch "very heavy" strikes on Iran soon, identifying the Pickaxe Mountain area as a key target while escalating his rhetoric against Tehran.

ALSO READ:Inside Pickaxe Mountain: Iran's Underground Nuclear Bunker Trump Threatens To Bomb

Trump said the US would hit Pickaxe Mountain very heavily and added that action against the area would come soon. "We will be hitting soon, very heavily," Trump said, warning that Iran "hasn't seen anything yet" and claiming the US had been "nice" so far.

The US president also said Washington would target any site Iran is thinking about for its nuclear programme, reiterating that any agreement with Tehran would ensure the country will not have a nuclear weapon. "Our deal will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

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