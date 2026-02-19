Trump Announces $10 Billion US Contribution To 'Board Of Peace', Prioritises Gaza Reconstruction

United States President Donald Trump announced today, Feb. 19. 2026, that his country will contribute $10 billion to the 'Board of Peace'. The board is aimed at resolving international conflicts, and it will begin with the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Trump, however, did not specify what the money would be used for, the Associated Press has reported. He said that the money was a small amount when compared to the cost of war.

"I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 million to the Board of Peace," Trump told the member countries of the board at the first meeting of the board in Washington DC. Trump went on to say that together, "We can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering and carnage."

At least 20 countries are attending the first meeting of the 'Board of Peace'. The countries are being represented by their heads of state or by their foreign ministers and envoys. Trump was in the chair at the inaugural meeting of the board.

Trump, during the meeting, appeared to take some credit for the rise of certain foreign leaders because of his endorsements, including Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Argentina's President, Javier Milei.

"I am not supposed to be endorsing people, but I endorse when I like people," he said, "I have had a very good record of endorsing candidates within the United States, but now I endorse foreign leaders, including (Hungarian leader) Viktor Orban, who is here and others."

There was one notable exception among the world leaders, the FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Trump pointed to the FIFA president and said, "Virtually everyone is the head of a country other than Gianni, but he is the head of soccer," Trump said, adding, "That's not so bad, right?"

Gianni, in his address, pledged over $75 million for "soccer-related" projects in Gaza.

The Board of Peace

The board was launched last month in Switzerland to act as a facilitator for Israel-Gaza ceasefire, and to oversee the reconstruction of the ravaged Gaza Strip. Many US allies, including Germany and France, have declined to join the board.

These countries have expressed scepticism about Trump's vision for the initiative. Instead, they have publicly backed the United Nations.

