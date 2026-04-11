Trump Calls Iran 'Failing Nation' As Key Peace Talks Officially Begin In Pakistan

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that peace talks between the United States and Iran had officially begun in Islamabad. However, Trump called Iran a 'failing nation' and expressing deep uncertainty about the outcome of the negotiations,

In a phone call with Trump, White House Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Trump about his Truth Social post touting US oil and gas supplies, Trump said the movement of tankers toward American shores was not a consequence of Iran keeping the Strait of Hormuz shut.

"Take a look out of the great seas of our world — many of them heading to the United States to load up with oil, we have plenty of it," he said.

The Strait, he added, would reopen "in the not too distant future."

ALSO READ: Jag Vikram Crosses Hormuz, First India-Flagged LPG Vessel To Transit After Iran-US ceasefire

Further, he described Iran as 'a failing nation', and said tankers were simply recognising that "there are other alternatives to going through the Strait."

BREAKING I just spoke with President Trump on the phone about talks with Iran and his latest Truth social post touting US oil and gas supply.



“Take a look out of the great seas of our world many of them heading to the United States to load up with oil, we have plenty of it.”… — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) April 11, 2026

When asked whether Trump believed Iran was acting in good faith, he was non-committal. "I'll let you know that in a very short period of time, won't take long," he said. When pressed on how talks were going, Trump said he had "no idea."

Asked if he was hopeful, the president shrugged off the question in characteristic fashion: "Whatever, otherwise we'll reset. We're ready to go."

ALSO READ: US-Iran Negotiations: Inside The Key Delegations As Negotiations Begin

Meanwhile, Trump earlier stated that a large empty oil tankers were on their way to the United States to load up with American oil and gas.

"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and 'sweetest' oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World," Trump wrote. "We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined — and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!"

The post made no mention of which tankers Trump was referring to, their origin, or their destination ports. The White House did not provide details to clarify the claim.

Vice President JD Vance is leading the highest-level US-Iran talks since 1979, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz a central point of the negotiations.

Iran has kept the waterway largely blocked since the war began on February 28, severely disrupting global oil supplies.

Before the war, between 100 and 120 commercial vessels transited the strait each day. Since the ceasefire was announced on April 8, just two tankers had made the crossing, reports said. Iran has maintained a system under which vessels must obtain Iranian permission before passage.



Trump's post came at a moment when oil prices, though lower than their wartime peak, remain well above the $67 per barrel level recorded on February 27, the day before the war began.



Independent shipping data did not immediately confirm any large-scale movement of tankers toward American ports.

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