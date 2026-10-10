Thailand To Host IMF, World Bank Meetings From October 12; Over 15,000 Delegates Expected

Thailand is gearing up to host the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok from October 12 to 18, with more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries expected to attend discussions on the global economy, financial stability and development priorities.

The gathering will bring together central bank governors, economic policymakers, business leaders and other international representatives at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The meetings come at a time when governments and financial institutions are grappling with economic uncertainty, public debt pressures, climate challenges and the need for inclusive growth.

According to Reuters, Thailand has stepped up preparations for the event, including traffic management, security arrangements and hospitality services to accommodate the influx of international visitors.

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To ease congestion in the Thai capital, government offices in Bangkok will operate from home on October 12, 14 and 15. October 13 is already a public holiday, while October 16 has been declared a special government and bank holiday. Private companies and state enterprises have also been asked to consider suitable arrangements.

Security has been tightened at the convention centre and 21 official hotels. Around 500 Tourist Police officers will support security operations at the venue, delegate hotels and tourist attractions through patrols, undercover deployments, drones and motorcade escorts.

Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Phongsiam Meekhanthong said security arrangements would be coordinated with around 39 embassies, Reuters reported.

The meetings will also draw prominent international visitors. Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin is expected to visit Thailand, marking the first official visit by a Swiss president in 22 years. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is also among the visiting leaders, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry.

Thailand expects the meetings to provide a boost to its economy. The country's Finance Ministry estimates that spending by participants could generate between 1.05 billion baht and 2.25 billion baht in economic activity.

More than 320 electric vehicles will be deployed to transport participants, as Thailand seeks to reduce the event's carbon footprint, Reuters reported.

Beyond the formal discussions, the host country is showcasing its cultural heritage and hospitality. Thailand's preparations include local artisans producing welcome gifts, hospitality teams refining service standards and cultural performers rehearsing traditional dances. Local cuisine, traditional arts and cultural experiences will also feature as part of the welcome for delegates.

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The broader theme, 'Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience', reflects the country's emphasis on sustainable development and economic resilience.

Key topics expected to feature during the meetings include the global economic outlook, financial stability, poverty reduction, inclusive growth, climate change, public debt, financial technology and the role of artificial intelligence in future development.

However, weather conditions could complicate preparations. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on October 10 and 11, raising the risk of localised flooding. The warning follows flooding in parts of the capital two weeks ago after 320 mm of rain fell over three days.

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