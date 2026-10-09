Viral Video: Thailand Queen Suthida Makes First Solo Flight In Fighter Jet

Thailand's Queen Suthida has flown a Gripen fighter jet solo for the first time, marking a new milestone in her flying career. She flew the Swedish-made aircraft on Thursday, October 8, at Wing 7 air base in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, while King Maha Vajiralongkorn watched from the ground. A video of the flight has since gone viral.

The King presented Queen Suthida with flowers and the special Gripen Order Golden Patch, a gold-embroidered insignia awarded to pilots who have successfully flown the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet.

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According to the Bangkok Post, she flew the single-seat JAS 39C Gripen after a briefing and safety checks. She had previously flown the two-seat JAS 39D model.

Her Experience As A Pilot

Queen Suthida has been a pilot since May 2010 and has recorded 1,188.48 flying hours across different aircraft, the Bangkok Post reported. Her experience includes military planes, smaller aircraft and Boeing 737 passenger jets.

Queen Suthida first flew as a pilot on May 13, 2010, when she operated a Cessna T-41D at Wing 6 in Bangkok. According to Thailand's Royal News Organisation, her flying experience includes 315.33 hours in the Cessna T-41, 105.59 hours in the Pilatus PC-9, 38.35 hours in the CT-4E Airtrainer, 137.50 hours in the Piper PA-34 Seneca and 98.40 hours in the Mooney M-20M.

She has also served as co-pilot alongside the King during royal trips. In April 2025, the couple operated an aircraft together during a visit to Bhutan, landing at Paro Airport, which is known for its challenging approach. Videos of them flying together during a state visit to Laos also attracted attention online in March 2026.

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From Flight Attendant To Queen

Queen Suthida was born on June 3, 1978, in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province. She earned a degree in communication arts from Assumption University in Bangkok before beginning her career in aviation.

She worked with JAL Airlines from 2000 to 2003 and later joined Thai Airways International, where she stayed until 2008. She later entered royal service through the Royal Guard and went on to hold senior positions in the Royal Security Command.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed her Queen in 2019, ahead of his coronation that year.

Her first solo flight in the Gripen marks another step in her aviation journey, which spans more than 16 years and includes experience with several types of aircraft.

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