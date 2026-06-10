'Strikes On Iran Will Be Very Strong, Powerful': Trump As US Responds To Helicopter Downing

US President Donald Trump said the American military response to Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter would be "very strong, very powerful," as US Central Command confirmed it had launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian territory on Tuesday.

Speaking to ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl by phone as CENTCOM's announcement was made public, Trump said, "I think it's very important to respond. They shot down a helicopter, and we are responding as we speak."

He added, "This is a response to what they did with our helicopter last night, and I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is."

CENTCOM confirmed the strikes began at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the President's direction, describing them as "self-defence strikes" that were "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said he had been in the White House Situation Room with Trump and top officials ahead of the operation, described the strikes as "proportional and limited," targeting Iranian radar, missile, and command-and-control sites.

ALSO READ: US Launches Strikes On Iran In Response To Apache Helicopter Downing Near Hormuz

The trigger for the strikes was the downing of a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on Monday evening. CENTCOM said an unmanned boat rescued both crew members, who were reported in stable condition.

A second wave of strikes followed the initial operation, with Iranian media reporting explosions and air defence activations across Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik County, and Jask in southern Iran — all strategic locations near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television IRIB reported two water reservoirs in the Bemani district were also struck.

ALSO READ: 'US Must Respond': Trump Vows Retaliation After Iran Shoots Down Apache Helicopter

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded defiantly, warning that Tehran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered" and calling on the US to "leave our region" if it wanted to be safe.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in a conflict that has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury. A nominally active ceasefire has been repeatedly violated by both sides in the months since.

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