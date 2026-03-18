Smuggling Sting: Over 2,000 Queen Ants Seized As Kenya Busts Unusual Wildlife Trafficking Racket

A Chinese national and his Kenyan associate have been charged with illegal wildlife trade after authorities intercepted an attempt to smuggle over 2,000 live queen garden ants out of Kenya, officials said.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the two suspects were apprehended with the insects concealed in luggage bound for China. Prosecutors told a Nairobi court on Tuesday that the Chinese national, identified as Zhang, had purchased the ants from Charles Mwangi at a rate of 10,000 Kenyan shillings ($77; £58) per 100 ants.

Kenyan authorities have recently raised concerns over a growing international demand for garden ants, particularly in Europe and Asia, where collectors increasingly keep them as pets.

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While officials have not confirmed whether the seized ants were intended for this niche market, the destination of the consignment has intensified suspicions. Both men have been charged with illegal dealing in wildlife species and conspiracy to commit a felony. They remain in custody and have pleaded not guilty, local media reported.

BBC reported that Mwangi faces an additional charge after being found in possession of more live ants in a separate incident. Defence lawyer David Lusweti said the accused were unaware their actions violated the law. "They have seen potential that they are able to sell outside the country, they believe that they can make a living out of it," he told the Associated Press.

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The case is set to be heard again on March 27. Meanwhile, a senior KWS official told the BBC that further arrests are likely as investigators widen their probe into suspected ant-harvesting networks across multiple towns.

In a similar case last year, a Kenyan court sentenced four individuals to one year in prison or imposed a fine of $7,700 (£5,800) after they were caught attempting to smuggle thousands of live queen ants, reportedly destined for collectors in Europe and Asia.

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