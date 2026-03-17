Indian National Arrested In Singapore, Charged With Molestation, Harassment Of Flight Attendant

An Indian national was arrested and charged with molestation and harassing a flight attendant in Singapore last month, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Akash Tiwari. The incident dates back to February 9, 2026, when Tiwari was on a Singapore Airlines flight and allegedly used his body to make contact with the buttocks of the female flight attendant.

Police have levelled other charges against Tiwari as well, including the following: the flight attendant to the galley area, cornering her in the confined space and causing distress (through his actions).

He was arrested soon after the flight arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport by the officers from the Airport Police Division. The police have issued a statement and have said that they were alerted about the molestation incident that afternoon itself.

Police have told CNA that the initial investigations into the matter suggested that the victim was serving the man near his seat when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. "She warned the man to stop touching her and proceeded to the galley to prepare for landing," police have said, "When the man followed her to the galley and cornered her, she shouted at him and let the galley."

Police have said that Tiwari allegedly continued to follow her into an aisle and returned to his seat only after she reported the matter to her supervisor. Tiwari has pleaded not guilty. However, if proven to be guilty, he could be jailed for three years, fined, caned or given any combination of these punishments.

Also Read: From Pleading For Leave To Just Notifying: Man Highlights Work Culture Gap Between India And Singapore

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