'Secret Operation' To Keep Oil At $90: Did Trump Really Order A Covert Mission In Iran's Waters?

US President Donald Trump triggered speculation over a possible covert operation in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that American efforts had enabled millions of barrels of oil through a “secret mission” to pass through the key maritime route without Iranian detection,.

The US officials, according to The New York Times, later clarified that the operation was not a covert oil-transport mission, but a maritime security effort aimed at protecting commercial shipping.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the United States had been moving oil through the region while avoiding Iranian detection.

He claimed vessels travelled at night with their lights switched off after US military actions had weakened Iran's surveillance capabilities.

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The President later amplified the claim on social media, stating that a mission he had authorised helped move more than 100 million barrels of oil to global markets. This secret mission, Trump claimed, helped keep oil at "$85-$90 a barrel" and not shooting up to "$250" despite the Iran conflict.

"They don't know it, but they're learning it right now because I just told you," Trump said, suggesting Iran was unaware of the operation.

However, a senior US military official told The New York Times that Trump was referring to an ongoing effort by American forces to assist commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz during a period of heightened regional tensions.

According to officials, the US has been quietly escorting and guiding merchant ships through the waterway for several weeks to reduce the risk of attacks.

The programme has reportedly assisted more than 200 vessels over the past month.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, carrying a substantial share of global oil exports.

US officials said some ships switched off their transponders during crossings, while routes were generally kept away from waters close to the Iranian coastline to minimise security risks.

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